Chapter 9, Problem 69a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. O2-
Video transcript
In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. P or O b. Si or Sn c. S or Sb d. B or N
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. I or In b. Sb or P c. Te or Br d. S or Ge
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. Br-
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. Cl-
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. P3-