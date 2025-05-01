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Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 105
Chapter 10, Problem 105

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. a. C2H4 b. CH3NH2 c. HCHO d. CH3CH2OH e. HCOOH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of valence electrons for each compound by adding the valence electrons of each atom present in the formula.
For each compound, determine the central atom (usually the least electronegative atom, except hydrogen) and arrange the other atoms around it.
Draw single bonds between the central atom and surrounding atoms, using a pair of electrons for each bond.
Distribute the remaining valence electrons to satisfy the octet rule for each atom, starting with the outer atoms and then the central atom. Remember that hydrogen only needs two electrons.
If any atoms do not have a complete octet, consider forming double or triple bonds by sharing more pairs of electrons between atoms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
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Lewis Dot Structures: Ions

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a shorthand way to represent the structure of a molecule, indicating how atoms are connected without showing all the bonds explicitly. For example, CH3CH2OH indicates that there is an ethyl group (C2H5) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH). Recognizing these formulas is crucial for translating them into Lewis structures.
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Condensed Formula

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines how atoms will bond and the overall structure of the molecule. Knowing how to count and distribute valence electrons is vital for accurately drawing Lewis structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. e. CH3CHO

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for urea, H2NCONH2, one of the compounds responsible for the smell of urine. (The central carbon atom is bonded to both nitrogen atoms and to the oxygen atom.) Does urea contain polar bonds? Which bond in urea is most polar?

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Textbook Question

Use Lewis structures to explain why Br3- and I3- are stable, while F3- is not.

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3

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