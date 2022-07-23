Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 104c
Chapter 10, Problem 104c

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3

Video transcript

Hey, everyone were given the condensed structural formula for methyl acetate and were asked to draw LeWIS structure for the compound. First, we know our central atom is going to be both carbon and oxygen, since hydrogen cannot be our central atom and our backbone is going to be a carbon carbon, oxygen carbon backbone. And we can see this in our condensed structural formula. Now our terminal carbons are going to have three hydrogen attached to it, and lastly, we have a doubly bonded oxygen onto our carbon to complete our LeWIs structure. All we need to do is add our lone pairs onto our oxygen's to complete our octet rule, so adding two lone pairs onto both oxygen's, we have our final LeWIs structure for this compound. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
