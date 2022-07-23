Chapter 10, Problem 100
NaCl has a lattice energy of -787 kJ>mol. Consider a hypothetical salt XY. X3 + has the same radius of Na+ and Y3 - has the same radius as Cl - . Estimate the lattice energy of XY.
Formic acid is responsible for the sting of ant bites. By mass, formic acid is 26.10% C, 4.38% H, and 69.52% O. The molar mass of formic acid is 46.02 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula of formic acid and draw its Lewis structure.
Diazomethane is a highly poisonous, explosive compound because it readily evolves N2. Diazomethane has the following composition by mass: 28.57% C; 4.80% H; and 66.64% N. The molar mass of diazomethane is 42.04 g/mol. Find the molecular formula of diazomethane, draw its Lewis structure, and assign formal charges to each atom. Why is diazomethane not very stable? Explain.
The reaction of Fe2O3(s) with Al(s) to form Al2O3(s) and Fe(s) is called the thermite reaction and is highly exothermic. What role does lattice energy play in the exothermicity of the reaction?
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. e. CH3CHO