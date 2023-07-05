Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics10. TranscriptionTranscription in Prokaryotes
2:22 minutes
Problem 29a
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes. Nontemplate strand ___________TTGCTACGGTCA___________ Template strand ___________AACGATGCCAGT___________ Write the anticipated bacterial consensus sequence(s) in the approximate position(s) on the diagram.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:14m

Watch next

Master Prokaryotic Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
10:14
Prokaryotic Transcription
Kylia Goodner
302
2
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.