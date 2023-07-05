In this chapter, we first focused on the information that showed DNA to be the genetic material and then discussed the structure of DNA as proposed by Watson and Crick. We concluded the chapter by describing various techniques developed to study DNA. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
How were scientists able to determine that DNA, and not some other molecule, serves as the genetic material in bacteria and bacteriophages?
