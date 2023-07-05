You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct:
What is wrong with the way the nucleotides are joined?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner