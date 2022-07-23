3′ to 5′ Exonuclease Activity

The 3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity of DNA Polymerase III allows the enzyme to proofread newly synthesized DNA. This function enables the removal of incorrectly paired nucleotides, thereby enhancing the fidelity of DNA replication. Loss of this activity would lead to an increase in mutations due to the accumulation of errors in the DNA sequence.