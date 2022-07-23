A PCR reaction begins with one double-stranded segment of DNA. How many double-stranded copies of DNA are present after the completion of 10 amplification cycles? After 20 cycles? After 30 cycles?
What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?
3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity
DNA replication in early Drosophila embryos occurs about every 5 minutes. The Drosophila genome contains approximately 1.8×10⁸ base pairs. Eukaryotic DNA polymerases synthesize DNA at a rate of approximately 40 nucleotides per second. Approximately how many origins of replication are required for this rate of replication?
5' to 3' polymerase activity
A sufficient amount of a small DNA fragment is available for dideoxy sequencing. The fragment to be sequenced contains 20 nucleotides following the site of primer binding: 5'-ATCGCTCGACAGTGACTAGC-[primer site]-3' Dideoxy sequencing is carried out, and the products of the four sequencing reactions are separated by gel electrophoresis. Draw the bands you expect will appear on the gel from each of the sequencing reactions.
You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct: Identify and correct at least five things that are wrong in the depiction of each nucleotide.
You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct: What is wrong with the way the nucleotides are joined?