Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 33b

What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?
3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase III in DNA replication. DNA pol III is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands during replication in prokaryotes. It has two key activities: polymerase activity (5′ to 3′ synthesis) and 3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity (proofreading).
Recognize the importance of 3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity. This activity allows DNA pol III to remove mismatched nucleotides during replication, ensuring high fidelity by correcting errors in the newly synthesized DNA strand.
Consider the consequences of losing 3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity. Without this proofreading function, DNA pol III would be unable to correct errors, leading to an increased rate of mutations in the replicated DNA. These mutations could result in faulty proteins or other cellular dysfunctions.
Analyze how the loss of proofreading affects the overall replication process. While DNA synthesis would still occur, the accuracy of replication would be compromised, potentially leading to genomic instability and increased susceptibility to diseases caused by mutations.
Conclude that the mutation affecting 3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity would primarily impact the fidelity of DNA replication, emphasizing the critical role of proofreading in maintaining genetic integrity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polymerase III Function

DNA Polymerase III is the primary enzyme responsible for DNA replication in prokaryotes. It synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand. Its activity is crucial for the accurate and efficient replication of the genetic material during cell division.
3′ to 5′ Exonuclease Activity

The 3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity of DNA Polymerase III allows the enzyme to proofread newly synthesized DNA. This function enables the removal of incorrectly paired nucleotides, thereby enhancing the fidelity of DNA replication. Loss of this activity would lead to an increase in mutations due to the accumulation of errors in the DNA sequence.
Mutations and Their Effects

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can arise from errors during replication, environmental factors, or other influences. Depending on their nature, mutations can be neutral, beneficial, or harmful. In the context of DNA replication, a loss of proofreading ability can lead to a higher mutation rate, potentially resulting in genetic disorders or cancer.
