Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 7 - DNA Structure and ReplicationProblem 35a
Chapter 7, Problem 35a

You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct: Identify and correct at least five things that are wrong in the depiction of each nucleotide.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the sugar-phosphate backbone: Ensure that the pentose sugar (deoxyribose) is correctly depicted with five carbon atoms, and verify that the phosphate group is properly attached to the 5' carbon of one sugar and the 3' carbon of the next sugar.
Check the nitrogenous bases: Confirm that the bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine) are correctly attached to the 1' carbon of the sugar and that their structures are accurate. For example, adenine should have a double-ring structure, while cytosine should have a single-ring structure.
Verify the orientation of the strand: Ensure that the strand follows the 5' to 3' directionality, with the phosphate group at the 5' end and the hydroxyl group (-OH) at the 3' end of the sugar.
Inspect the bonds between components: Confirm that the phosphodiester bonds between the phosphate group and the sugars are correctly depicted, and check that the glycosidic bond between the sugar and the nitrogenous base is properly drawn.
Correct any mismatched or missing elements: Ensure that all atoms (hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, etc.) are correctly placed and labeled, and verify that the nucleotide structures are consistent with the chemical rules of DNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of DNA Nucleotides

DNA nucleotides consist of three components: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). The phosphate group is attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, while the nitrogenous base is attached to the 1' carbon. Understanding this structure is crucial for accurately depicting nucleotides and their connections in a DNA strand.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Phosphodiester Bond

Nucleotides in a DNA strand are linked by phosphodiester bonds, which form between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the 3' hydroxyl group of the sugar of another. This bond creates a sugar-phosphate backbone that is essential for the stability and integrity of the DNA structure. Recognizing this connection is vital for correcting any errors in the nucleotide depiction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Antiparallel Orientation

In a DNA strand, the two strands run in opposite directions, known as antiparallel orientation. One strand runs from the 5' to 3' direction, while the complementary strand runs from 3' to 5'. This orientation is important for base pairing and replication processes, and any depiction of nucleotides must reflect this characteristic to be accurate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?

5' to 3' polymerase activity

675
views
Textbook Question

What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?

3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity

478
views
Textbook Question

A sufficient amount of a small DNA fragment is available for dideoxy sequencing. The fragment to be sequenced contains 20 nucleotides following the site of primer binding: 5'-ATCGCTCGACAGTGACTAGC-[primer site]-3' Dideoxy sequencing is carried out, and the products of the four sequencing reactions are separated by gel electrophoresis. Draw the bands you expect will appear on the gel from each of the sequencing reactions.

548
views
Textbook Question

You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct: What is wrong with the way the nucleotides are joined?

385
views
Textbook Question

You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct: Draw this single-stranded segment correctly.

372
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that future exploration of polar ice on Mars identifies a living microbe and that analysis indicates the organism carries double-stranded DNA as its genetic material. Suppose further that DNA replication analysis is performed by first growing the microbe in a growth medium containing the heavy isotope of nitrogen (¹⁴N) that the organism is then transferred to a growth medium containing the light isotope of nitrogen (¹⁴N) and that the nitrogen composition of the DNA is examined by CsCl ultracentrifugation and densitometry after the first, second, and third replication cycles in the ¹⁴N-containing medium. The results of the experiment are illustrated here for each cycle. The control shows the positioning of the three possible DNA densities. Based on the results shown, what can you conclude about the mechanism of DNA replication in this organism?

585
views