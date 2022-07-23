A sufficient amount of a small DNA fragment is available for dideoxy sequencing. The fragment to be sequenced contains 20 nucleotides following the site of primer binding: 5'-ATCGCTCGACAGTGACTAGC-[primer site]-3' Dideoxy sequencing is carried out, and the products of the four sequencing reactions are separated by gel electrophoresis. Draw the bands you expect will appear on the gel from each of the sequencing reactions.