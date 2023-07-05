Skip to main content
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
In this chapter, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? How do we know that in vivo DNA synthesis occurs in the 5' to 3' direction?

