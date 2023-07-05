In this chapter, we focused on linkage, chromosomal mapping, and many associated phenomena. In the process, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
When designed matings cannot be conducted in an organism (for example, in humans), how do we learn that genes are linked, and how do we map them?
