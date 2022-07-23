Textbook Question
How was it established experimentally that the frequency of recombination (crossing over) between two genes is related to the distance between them along the chromosome?
How do we know that specific genes are linked on a single chromosome, in contrast to being located on separate chromosomes?
How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?
When designed matings cannot be conducted in an organism (for example, in humans), how do we learn that genes are linked, and how do we map them?
Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.