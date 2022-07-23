Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 1c
Chapter 5, Problem 1c

How do we know that crossing over results from a physical exchange between chromatids?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of crossing over: it is the process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments, leading to genetic recombination.
Recognize that physical exchange means actual breakage and rejoining of DNA strands between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes.
Examine cytological evidence: during meiosis, chiasmata (visible points where chromatids appear to be physically connected) can be observed under a microscope, indicating sites of crossing over.
Consider experimental evidence from genetic mapping: the frequency of recombinant offspring correlates with the physical distance between genes, supporting the idea of physical exchange.
Review molecular evidence such as the detection of DNA double-strand breaks and the involvement of specific enzymes (e.g., recombinases) that mediate the cutting and rejoining of DNA during crossing over.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Crossing Over

Crossing over is the process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments of their chromatids. This exchange increases genetic diversity by producing new combinations of alleles. It occurs during prophase I and is essential for proper chromosome segregation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:19
Discovery of Crossing Over

Physical Exchange of Chromatids

The physical exchange refers to the actual breakage and rejoining of DNA strands between non-sister chromatids. Cytological evidence, such as chiasmata observed under a microscope, demonstrates that chromatids physically swap segments, confirming crossing over is a tangible molecular event.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Cytological and Genetic Evidence

Microscopic observations of chiasmata and genetic mapping data showing recombination frequencies support the physical exchange model. The correlation between chiasmata number and recombination rates provides strong evidence that crossing over results from physical chromatid exchanges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How was it established experimentally that the frequency of recombination (crossing over) between two genes is related to the distance between them along the chromosome?

744
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that specific genes are linked on a single chromosome, in contrast to being located on separate chromosomes?

510
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?

453
views
Textbook Question

When designed matings cannot be conducted in an organism (for example, in humans), how do we learn that genes are linked, and how do we map them?

442
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.

644
views