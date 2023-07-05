Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
Next problem
1:41 minutes
Problem 22c
Textbook Question
Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in each of the following limited pedigrees. (Each of the four cases is based on a different trait.) b.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
2:48m
Watch next
Master
Pedigree Symbols
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
02:48
Pedigree Symbols
Kylia Goodner
212
2
1
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
172
3
4
10:56
Sex-Linked Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
179
1
7
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
Kylia Goodner
239
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.