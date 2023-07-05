In this chapter, we focused on how chromosomes are distributed during cell division, both in dividing somatic cells (mitosis) and in gamete- and spore-forming cells (meiosis). We found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, answer the following questions.
How do we know that chromosomes exist in homologous pairs?
