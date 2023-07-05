Homology can be defined as the presence of common structures because of shared ancestry. Homology can involve genes, proteins, or anatomical structures. As a result of 'descent with modification,' many homologous structures have adapted different purposes.
Is it likely that homologous proteins from different species have the same or similar functions? Explain.
