Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsComparative Genomics
Problem 22b
Textbook Question

Homology can be defined as the presence of common structures because of shared ancestry. Homology can involve genes, proteins, or anatomical structures. As a result of 'descent with modification,' many homologous structures have adapted different purposes. Is it likely that homologous proteins from different species have the same or similar functions? Explain.

Verified Solution
