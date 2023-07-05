In this chapter, we have focused on sex differentiation, sex chromosomes, and genetic mechanisms involved in sex determination. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, you should answer the following fundamental questions?
How do we know whether or not a heteromorphic chromosome such as the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the determination of sex?
