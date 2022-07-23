In mice, the X-linked dominant mutation Testicular feminization (Tfm) eliminates the normal response to the testicular hormone testosterone during sexual differentiation. An XY mouse bearing the Tfm allele on the X chromosome develops testes, but no further male differentiation occurs—the external genitalia of such an animal are female. From this information, what might you conclude about the role of the Tfm gene product and the X and Y chromosomes in sex determination and sexual differentiation in mammals? Can you devise an experiment, assuming you can 'genetically engineer' the chromosomes of mice, to test and confirm your explanation?
In chickens, a key gene involved in sex determination has recently been identified. Called DMRT1, it is located on the Z chromosome and is absent on the W chromosome. Like SRY in humans, it is male determining. Unlike SRY in humans, however, female chickens (ZW) have a single copy while males (ZZ) have two copies of the gene. Nevertheless, it is transcribed only in the developing testis. Working in the laboratory of Andrew Sinclair (a co-discoverer of the human SRY gene), Craig Smith and colleagues were able to 'knock down' expression of DMRT1 in ZZ embryos using RNA interference techniques. In such cases, the developing gonads look more like ovaries than testes. What conclusions can you draw about the role that the DMRT1 gene plays in chickens in contrast to the role the SRY gene plays in humans?
When the cloned cat Carbon Copy (CC) was born, she had black patches and white patches, but completely lacked any orange patches. The knowledgeable students of genetics were not surprised at this outcome. Starting with the somatic ovarian cell used as the source of the nucleus in the cloning process, explain how this outcome occurred.
In reptiles, sex determination was thought to be controlled by sex-chromosome systems or by temperature-dependent sex determination without an inherited component to sex. But in the Australian lizard, Pogona vitticeps, it was recently revealed that sex is determined by both chromosome composition and by the temperature at which eggs are incubated. What effects might climate change have on temperature-dependent sex determination in this species, and how might this impact the sex ratio for this species in subsequent generations?