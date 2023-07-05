Skip to main content
Genetics
Genetics
14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
Problem 24b
Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. What aspect of the phenotype of apetala2 agamous double mutants indicates that these two genes act antagonistically?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
