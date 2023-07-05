Skip to main content
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
Problem 24b
Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. What aspect of the phenotype of apetala2 agamous double mutants indicates that these two genes act antagonistically?

