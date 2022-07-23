Textbook Question
Describe Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed from generation to generation.
942
views
Describe Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed from generation to generation.
What is the chromosome theory of inheritance, and how is it related to Mendel's findings?
Define genotype and phenotype. Describe how they are related and how alleles fit into your definitions.
Given the state of knowledge at the time of the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, why was it difficult for some scientists to accept that DNA is the carrier of genetic information?