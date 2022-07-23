Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Introduction to Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Define genotype and phenotype. Describe how they are related and how alleles fit into your definitions.

Define genotype as the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the combination of alleles an individual possesses for a particular gene or set of genes.
Define phenotype as the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Explain that alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome, and they contribute to the genotype by determining which traits can be expressed.
Describe how the genotype, composed of alleles inherited from the parents, influences the phenotype by coding for proteins or regulatory elements that affect traits.
Clarify that while genotype provides the genetic potential, the phenotype is the actual expression of traits, which can be influenced by environmental factors as well as the genotype.

Genotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the set of alleles inherited from its parents. It determines the potential traits an organism can express and is represented by the combination of genes at a particular locus.
Gamete Genotypes

Phenotype

Phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, such as eye color or blood type. It results from the interaction of the genotype with the environment, reflecting how genetic information is expressed.
Mutations and Phenotypes

Alleles and Their Role

Alleles are different versions of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes. The combination of alleles an organism has (its genotype) influences its phenotype, as dominant and recessive alleles determine trait expression.
New Alleles and Migration
