Textbook Question
Write a brief essay that discusses the impact of recombinant DNA technology on genetics as we perceive the discipline today.
What is the chromosome theory of inheritance, and how is it related to Mendel's findings?
Define genotype and phenotype. Describe how they are related and how alleles fit into your definitions.
Contrast chromosomes and genes.
How is genetic information encoded in a DNA molecule?
Describe the central dogma of molecular genetics and how it serves as the basis of modern genetics.