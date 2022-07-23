In some organisms, cytosine is methylated at carbon 5 of the pyrimidine ring after it is incorporated into DNA. If a 5-methyl cytosine molecule is then hydrolyzed, what base will be generated?
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.
Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.
The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.
Base-composition analysis reveals four bases in the following proportions: Adenine = 8%; Guanine = 37%; Xanthine = 37%; Hypoxanthine = 18%
About 75 percent of the sugars are deoxyribose, while 25 percent are ribose.
Postulate a model for the structure of this molecule that is consistent with the foregoing observations.
Newsdate: March 1, 2030. A unique creature has been discovered during exploration of outer space. Recently, its genetic material has been isolated and analyzed. This material is similar in some ways to DNA in its chemical makeup. It contains in abundance the 4-carbon sugar erythrose and a molar equivalent of phosphate groups. In addition, it contains six nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), cytosine (C), hypoxanthine (H), and xanthine (X). These bases exist in the following relative proportions:
A =T = H and C = G = X
X-ray diffraction studies have established a regularity in the molecule and a constant diameter of about 30 Å. Together, these data have suggested a model for the structure of this molecule.
Propose a general model of this molecule. Describe it briefly.