Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - DNA Structure and Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 10 - DNA Structure and AnalysisProblem 31c
Chapter 10, Problem 31c

A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
Base-composition analysis reveals four bases in the following proportions: Adenine = 8%; Guanine = 37%; Xanthine = 37%; Hypoxanthine = 18%

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem context. The organism has a unique genetic material with four bases: Adenine (A), Guanine (G), Xanthine (X), and Hypoxanthine (H), with given percentages. Unlike typical DNA, which has A, T, G, and C, this organism has unusual bases, so classical base pairing rules may not apply.
Step 2: Analyze the base composition percentages. Note that the total percentage should sum to 100%. Verify this by adding the given percentages: A (8%) + G (37%) + X (37%) + H (18%) = 100%. This confirms the data is consistent.
Step 3: Consider the implications for base pairing. In standard DNA, Chargaff's rules state that %A = %T and %G = %C due to complementary base pairing. Here, since the bases are different, check if any pairs have equal percentages, which might suggest pairing partners. For example, G and X both have 37%, which might indicate a pairing relationship.
Step 4: Formulate hypotheses about the pairing scheme. Since A is 8% and H is 18%, they are not equal, so they might not be complementary pairs. Alternatively, the organism might use non-standard pairing or single-stranded nucleic acid. Consider the possibility that G pairs with X and A pairs with H, or other combinations.
Step 5: Summarize the findings and suggest further analysis. To fully understand the genetic structure, one would need to investigate the chemical nature of X and H, their pairing properties, and whether the nucleic acid is single or double stranded. Experimental methods like sequencing or structural analysis would help confirm the pairing rules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
45s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleic Acid Base Composition

Nucleic acids are composed of nitrogenous bases whose proportions influence the structure and function of genetic material. Typical DNA bases include adenine, thymine, guanine, and cytosine, while RNA contains uracil instead of thymine. Unusual bases like xanthine and hypoxanthine suggest a non-standard nucleic acid, affecting base pairing and genetic coding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions

Base Pairing Rules and Complementarity

In standard DNA, bases pair specifically (A with T, G with C) to maintain structure and enable replication. The presence of atypical bases like xanthine and hypoxanthine may alter or create new pairing rules, impacting the stability and replication fidelity of the genetic material in this primitive eukaryote.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Complementation

Genetic Material Diversity in Early Eukaryotes

Primitive eukaryotes may possess unique genetic materials differing from canonical DNA or RNA. Studying such organisms helps understand the evolution of genetic systems and the possible existence of alternative nucleic acids with distinct bases, which could reveal new mechanisms of heredity and molecular biology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.

543
views
Textbook Question

A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:

The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.

557
views
Textbook Question

A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:

A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.

437
views
Textbook Question

A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:

About 75 percent of the sugars are deoxyribose, while 25 percent are ribose.

Postulate a model for the structure of this molecule that is consistent with the foregoing observations.

405
views
Textbook Question

Newsdate: March 1, 2030. A unique creature has been discovered during exploration of outer space. Recently, its genetic material has been isolated and analyzed. This material is similar in some ways to DNA in its chemical makeup. It contains in abundance the 4-carbon sugar erythrose and a molar equivalent of phosphate groups. In addition, it contains six nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), cytosine (C), hypoxanthine (H), and xanthine (X). These bases exist in the following relative proportions:

A =T = H and C = G = X

X-ray diffraction studies have established a regularity in the molecule and a constant diameter of about 30 Å. Together, these data have suggested a model for the structure of this molecule.

Propose a general model of this molecule. Describe it briefly.

541
views
Textbook Question

Newsdate: March 1, 2030. A unique creature has been discovered during exploration of outer space. Recently, its genetic material has been isolated and analyzed. This material is similar in some ways to DNA in its chemical makeup. It contains in abundance the 4-carbon sugar erythrose and a molar equivalent of phosphate groups. In addition, it contains six nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), cytosine (C), hypoxanthine (H), and xanthine (X). These bases exist in the following relative proportions:

A =T = H and C = G = X

X-ray diffraction studies have established a regularity in the molecule and a constant diameter of about 30 Å. Together, these data have suggested a model for the structure of this molecule.

What base-pairing properties must exist for H and for X in the model?

531
views