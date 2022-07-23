A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
Base-composition analysis reveals four bases in the following proportions: Adenine = 8%; Guanine = 37%; Xanthine = 37%; Hypoxanthine = 18%
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
About 75 percent of the sugars are deoxyribose, while 25 percent are ribose.
Postulate a model for the structure of this molecule that is consistent with the foregoing observations.
Newsdate: March 1, 2030. A unique creature has been discovered during exploration of outer space. Recently, its genetic material has been isolated and analyzed. This material is similar in some ways to DNA in its chemical makeup. It contains in abundance the 4-carbon sugar erythrose and a molar equivalent of phosphate groups. In addition, it contains six nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), cytosine (C), hypoxanthine (H), and xanthine (X). These bases exist in the following relative proportions:
A =T = H and C = G = X
X-ray diffraction studies have established a regularity in the molecule and a constant diameter of about 30 Å. Together, these data have suggested a model for the structure of this molecule.
What base-pairing properties must exist for H and for X in the model?
Newsdate: March 1, 2030. A unique creature has been discovered during exploration of outer space. Recently, its genetic material has been isolated and analyzed. This material is similar in some ways to DNA in its chemical makeup. It contains in abundance the 4-carbon sugar erythrose and a molar equivalent of phosphate groups. In addition, it contains six nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), cytosine (C), hypoxanthine (H), and xanthine (X). These bases exist in the following relative proportions:
A =T = H and C = G = X
X-ray diffraction studies have established a regularity in the molecule and a constant diameter of about 30 Å. Together, these data have suggested a model for the structure of this molecule.
Given the constant diameter of 30 Å, do you think that either (i) both H and X are purines or both pyrimidines, or (ii) one is a purine and one is a pyrimidine?
During gel electrophoresis, DNA molecules can easily be separated according to size because all DNA molecules have the same charge-to-mass ratio and the same shape (long rod). Would you expect RNA molecules to behave in the same manner as DNA during gel electrophoresis? Why or why not?