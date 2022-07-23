While much remains to be learned about the role of nucleosomes and chromatin structure and function, recent research indicates that in vivo chemical modification of histones is associated with changes in gene activity. One study determined that acetylation of H3 and H4 is associated with 21.1 percent and 13.8 percent increases in yeast gene activity, respectively, and that histones associated with yeast heterochromatin are hypomethylated relative to the genome average [Bernstein et al. (2000)]. Speculate on the significance of these findings in terms of nucleosome–DNA interactions and gene activity.