How do we know that viral and bacterial chromosomes most often consist of circular DNA molecules devoid of protein?
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is organized at the chromosomal level. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
How do we know that satellite DNA consists of repetitive sequences and has been derived from regions of the centromere?
Key Concepts
Satellite DNA and Repetitive Sequences
Centromere Structure and Function
Experimental Methods for DNA Characterization
What is the experimental basis for concluding that puffs in polytene chromosomes and loops in lampbrush chromosomes are areas of intense transcription of RNA?
How did we learn that eukaryotic chromatin exists in the form of repeating nucleosomes, each consisting of about 200 base pairs and an octamer of histones?
Write a short essay that contrasts the major differences between the organization of DNA in viruses and bacteria versus eukaryotes.
Contrast the size of the single chromosome in bacteriophage and T2 with that of E. coli. How does this relate to the relative size and complexity of phages and bacteria?
Describe the structure of giant polytene chromosomes and how they arise.