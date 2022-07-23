Skip to main content
What is the experimental basis for concluding that puffs in polytene chromosomes and loops in lampbrush chromosomes are areas of intense transcription of RNA?

Understand that both polytene chromosome puffs and lampbrush chromosome loops are visibly distinct regions where the chromatin is less condensed, suggesting active processes occurring there.
Recognize that experimental techniques such as autoradiography have been used, where cells are incubated with radioactive RNA precursors (like tritiated uridine), allowing incorporation into newly synthesized RNA.
Note that after incubation, the chromosomes are fixed and exposed to photographic emulsion; the radioactive decay exposes the emulsion, revealing silver grains that indicate sites of RNA synthesis.
Observe that these silver grains are concentrated specifically over the puffs in polytene chromosomes and loops in lampbrush chromosomes, demonstrating that these regions are sites of active transcription.
Correlate these findings with biochemical assays showing increased RNA polymerase activity and the presence of nascent RNA transcripts in these regions, confirming that puffs and loops correspond to intense RNA transcription.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polytene Chromosome Puffs

Polytene chromosomes are oversized chromosomes with many DNA strands aligned, found in certain cells like Drosophila salivary glands. Puffs are visibly swollen regions indicating active gene expression, where chromatin decondenses to allow RNA polymerase access for transcription.
Lampbrush Chromosome Loops

Lampbrush chromosomes, seen in amphibian oocytes, have extended lateral loops representing regions of active transcription. These loops contain nascent RNA transcripts and associated proteins, demonstrating sites where genes are being actively transcribed.
Experimental Evidence of Transcription Activity

Techniques like autoradiography using radioactive RNA precursors and electron microscopy have shown that puffs and loops incorporate labeled nucleotides, confirming RNA synthesis. Additionally, the presence of RNA polymerase and nascent RNA in these regions supports their role as transcriptionally active sites.
