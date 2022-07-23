How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?
Assuming the genetic code is a triplet, what effect would the addition or loss of two nucleotides have on the reading frame? The addition or loss of three, six, or nine nucleotides?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Genetic Code and Codons
Frameshift Mutations
In-frame Insertions and Deletions
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.
The mRNA formed from the repeating tetranucleotide UUAC incorporates only three amino acids, but the use of UAUC incorporates four amino acids. Why?
In studies using repeating copolymers, AC . . . incorporates threonine and histidine, and CAACAA . . . incorporates glutamine, asparagine, and threonine. What triplet code can definitely be assigned to threonine?
In a coding experiment using repeating copolymers, the following data were obtained:
AGG is known to code for arginine. Taking into account the wobble hypothesis, assign each of the four codons produced in the experiment to its correct amino acid.