Chapter 13, Problem 33a

Isoginkgetin is a cell-permeable chemical isolated from the Ginkgo biloba tree that binds to and inhibits snRNPs.
What types of problems would you anticipate in cells treated with isoginkgetin?

Understand the role of snRNPs (small nuclear ribonucleoproteins) in the cell. These are essential components of the spliceosome, which is responsible for removing introns from pre-mRNA during the process of RNA splicing.
Recognize that inhibiting snRNPs would disrupt the splicing process. This means that pre-mRNA would not be properly processed into mature mRNA, leading to the retention of introns in the RNA transcripts.
Consider the downstream effects of improperly spliced mRNA. Such mRNA may be degraded by the cell's quality control mechanisms, or if translated, it could produce nonfunctional or harmful proteins.
Think about the broader cellular consequences. A lack of functional proteins due to defective mRNA processing could impair essential cellular processes, potentially leading to cell death or dysfunction.
Relate this to the specific context of the problem. Cells treated with isoginkgetin would likely exhibit issues such as reduced protein synthesis, accumulation of unprocessed RNA, and possibly activation of stress or apoptotic pathways due to the disruption of normal gene expression.

snRNPs (small nuclear ribonucleoproteins)

snRNPs are essential components of the spliceosome, a complex responsible for the splicing of pre-mRNA in eukaryotic cells. They play a critical role in removing introns and joining exons, which is vital for producing mature mRNA. Inhibition of snRNPs can lead to improper splicing, resulting in dysfunctional proteins and potentially causing various cellular malfunctions.
mRNA splicing

mRNA splicing is the process by which introns are removed from pre-mRNA transcripts and exons are joined together to form mature mRNA. This process is crucial for gene expression, as it determines which protein variants are produced. Disruption of splicing due to isoginkgetin could lead to the production of nonfunctional or harmful proteins, affecting cell viability and function.
cellular stress responses

Cellular stress responses are mechanisms that cells activate in response to various stressors, including chemical inhibitors like isoginkgetin. These responses can include apoptosis (programmed cell death), activation of stress-related signaling pathways, and changes in gene expression. If snRNPs are inhibited, cells may experience increased stress, leading to potential cell death or dysfunction due to the accumulation of improperly processed mRNA.
