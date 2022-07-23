Skip to main content
Chapter 13, Problem 31e

M. Klemke et al. (2001) discovered an interesting coding phenomenon in which an exon within a neurologic hormone receptor gene in mammals appears to produce two different protein entities (and ALEX). The following is the DNA sequence of the exon's end derived from a rat.
 5'-gtcccaaccatgcccaccgatcttccgcctgcttctgaagATGCGGGCCCAG
The lowercase letters represent the initial coding portion for the protein, and the uppercase letters indicate the portion where the ALEX entity is initiated. (For simplicity, and to correspond with the RNA coding dictionary, it is customary to represent the coding (non-template) strand of the DNA segment.)
Are there any evolutionary advantages to having the same DNA sequence code for two protein products? Are there any disadvantages?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of alternative splicing: Alternative splicing is a process by which a single gene can produce multiple protein products by including or excluding certain exons during RNA processing. This phenomenon allows for increased protein diversity from a single gene.
Analyze the DNA sequence provided: The sequence contains lowercase letters representing the initial coding portion for one protein and uppercase letters indicating the initiation of the second protein (ALEX). This suggests that the same DNA sequence can be used to produce two distinct proteins depending on how the RNA is processed.
Consider evolutionary advantages: Producing multiple proteins from a single gene can save genomic space and resources. It allows organisms to adapt to different functional needs without requiring additional genes, which can be beneficial in terms of energy efficiency and adaptability.
Consider evolutionary disadvantages: The reliance on alternative splicing can introduce complexity and potential errors during RNA processing. Misregulation of splicing can lead to nonfunctional or harmful proteins, which may result in diseases or reduced fitness.
Evaluate the balance between advantages and disadvantages: The evolutionary trade-off depends on the organism's environment and needs. In some cases, the benefits of protein diversity outweigh the risks, while in others, the complexity may pose challenges. This balance is shaped by natural selection over time.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternative Splicing

Alternative splicing is a process by which a single gene can produce multiple protein isoforms by including or excluding certain exons during RNA processing. This mechanism allows for greater diversity in protein function and regulation, enabling organisms to adapt to various environmental conditions and developmental stages. In the context of the question, the ability of a single exon to code for two different proteins exemplifies this phenomenon.
Gene Duplication and Divergence

Gene duplication is a key evolutionary mechanism where a segment of DNA is copied, resulting in two identical genes. Over time, these duplicated genes can diverge in function, leading to the evolution of new traits or functions. The presence of two protein products from the same DNA sequence may suggest a form of gene duplication followed by functional divergence, which can provide evolutionary advantages by allowing organisms to exploit different biological roles.
Evolutionary Trade-offs

Evolutionary trade-offs refer to the balance between advantages and disadvantages that arise from certain genetic traits or adaptations. While producing multiple protein products from the same gene can enhance versatility and adaptability, it may also lead to resource allocation issues or potential misregulation. Understanding these trade-offs is crucial for evaluating the evolutionary significance of such genetic phenomena, as they can influence an organism's fitness in its environment.
