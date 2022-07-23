Shown here are the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and three mutant forms of a short protein.
___________________________________________________
Wild-type: Met-Trp-Tyr-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 1: Met-Trp
Mutant 2: Met-Trp-His-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 3: Met -Cys-Ile-Val-Val-Val-Gln-His
___________________________________________________
Use this information to answer the following questions:
Another mutation (mutant 4) is isolated. Its amino acid sequence is unchanged from the wild type, but the mutant cells produce abnormally low amounts of the wild-type proteins. As specifically as you can, predict where this mutation exists in the gene.