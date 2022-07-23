Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 13 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 30c
Chapter 13, Problem 30c

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

Analyze your data to determine what, if any, correlations can be drawn between the relative frequency of amino acids making up proteins and the number of codons for each. Write a paragraph that states your specific and general conclusions.

1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the number of codons that encode each amino acid. This information can be found in Figure 13.7 or a genetic code table. For example, Met is encoded by 1 codon, Cys by 2 codons, and so on.
Step 2: Create a table or chart that pairs each amino acid with its corresponding number of codons and its percentage frequency in E. coli proteins. This will help visualize the data for analysis.
Step 3: Calculate the ratio of codons to percentage frequency for each amino acid. For example, divide the number of codons by the percentage frequency for each amino acid to determine if there is a proportional relationship.
Step 4: Analyze the data to identify trends or correlations. Look for patterns such as whether amino acids with higher frequencies tend to have more codons or if there is no clear relationship.
Step 5: Write a conclusion summarizing your findings. State whether the genetic code appears optimized for amino acid usage based on the data, and provide specific examples to support your general conclusions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degeneracy of the Genetic Code

The genetic code is described as degenerate because most amino acids are encoded by more than one codon. This redundancy allows for some mutations in the DNA sequence to occur without altering the resulting protein, providing a buffer against potential harmful effects. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how the frequency of amino acids relates to their codon usage.
Codon Usage Bias

Codon usage bias refers to the phenomenon where certain codons are preferred over others for encoding specific amino acids in a given organism. This bias can influence the efficiency and accuracy of protein synthesis, as well as the overall expression levels of genes. Analyzing codon usage in relation to amino acid frequency can reveal insights into evolutionary adaptations and metabolic needs of the organism.
Amino Acid Frequency in Proteins

The frequency of amino acids in proteins can vary significantly among different organisms and is influenced by factors such as evolutionary pressures and functional requirements. By examining the percentage of each amino acid in proteins, researchers can infer correlations with codon usage and assess whether the genetic code is optimized for the organism's specific needs. This analysis can provide valuable insights into the relationship between genetic coding and protein function.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Shown here are the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and three mutant forms of a short protein.

___________________________________________________

Wild-type: Met-Trp-Tyr-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr

Mutant 1: Met-Trp

Mutant 2: Met-Trp-His-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr

Mutant 3: Met -Cys-Ile-Val-Val-Val-Gln-His

___________________________________________________

Use this information to answer the following questions:

Another mutation (mutant 4) is isolated. Its amino acid sequence is unchanged from the wild type, but the mutant cells produce abnormally low amounts of the wild-type proteins. As specifically as you can, predict where this mutation exists in the gene.

Textbook Question

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

Determine how many triplets encode each amino acid.

Textbook Question

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

Devise a way to graphically compare the two sets of information (data).

Textbook Question

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

How would you proceed with your analysis if you wanted to pursue this problem further?

Textbook Question

M. Klemke et al. (2001) discovered an interesting coding phenomenon in which an exon within a neurologic hormone receptor gene in mammals appears to produce two different protein entities (and ALEX). The following is the DNA sequence of the exon's end derived from a rat.

  5'-gtcccaaccatgcccaccgatcttccgcctgcttctgaagATGCGGGCCCAG

The lowercase letters represent the initial coding portion for the protein, and the uppercase letters indicate the portion where the ALEX entity is initiated. (For simplicity, and to correspond with the RNA coding dictionary, it is customary to represent the coding (non-template) strand of the DNA segment.)

Convert the coding DNA sequence to the coding RNA sequence.

Textbook Question

M. Klemke et al. (2001) discovered an interesting coding phenomenon in which an exon within a neurologic hormone receptor gene in mammals appears to produce two different protein entities (and ALEX). The following is the DNA sequence of the exon's end derived from a rat.

 5'-gtcccaaccatgcccaccgatcttccgcctgcttctgaagATGCGGGCCCAG

The lowercase letters represent the initial coding portion for the protein, and the uppercase letters indicate the portion where the ALEX entity is initiated. (For simplicity, and to correspond with the RNA coding dictionary, it is customary to represent the coding (non-template) strand of the DNA segment.)

Locate the initiator codon within the XLαs segment.

