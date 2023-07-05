Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationThe Genetic Code
2:49 minutes
Problem 30h
Textbook Question

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons (see Figure 13.7). An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

Amino Acid       Percentage
  Met                        2
  Cys                        2
  Gln                         5
  Pro                         5
  Arg                         5
  Ile                           6
  Glu                         7
  Ala                         8
  Leu                        10

Devise a way to graphically compare the two sets of information (data).

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
11:43m

Watch next

Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
11:43
The Genetic Code
Kylia Goodner
258
1
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.