Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 30d

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

How would you proceed with your analysis if you wanted to pursue this problem further?

1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of degeneracy in the genetic code. Degeneracy refers to the fact that multiple codons can encode the same amino acid. For example, Leucine (Leu) is encoded by six different codons, while Methionine (Met) is encoded by only one codon.
Step 2: Collect data on the number of codons associated with each amino acid. This information can be found in standard genetic code tables. For example, Met has 1 codon, Cys has 2 codons, and Leu has 6 codons.
Step 3: Compare the codon count for each amino acid with its frequency of appearance in proteins. For instance, Leu appears 10% of the time in E. coli proteins and is encoded by 6 codons, while Met appears 2% of the time and is encoded by 1 codon.
Step 4: Perform a statistical analysis to determine if there is a correlation between the number of codons and the frequency of appearance of amino acids. This could involve calculating correlation coefficients or conducting regression analysis.
Step 5: Interpret the results of your analysis. If a strong correlation is observed, it may suggest that the genetic code is optimized for the frequency of amino acid usage in proteins. If no correlation is observed, other factors may influence codon usage, such as evolutionary constraints or translational efficiency.

Degeneracy of the Genetic Code

The genetic code is described as degenerate because multiple codons can encode the same amino acid. This redundancy allows for some mutations to occur without affecting the protein's function, as different codons can still produce the same amino acid. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the correlation between codon usage and amino acid frequency in proteins.
Codon Usage Bias

Codon usage bias refers to the phenomenon where certain codons are preferred over others for encoding specific amino acids in different organisms. This bias can influence the efficiency and accuracy of protein synthesis. Analyzing codon usage in relation to amino acid frequency can provide insights into whether the genetic code is optimized for the organism's needs.
Amino Acid Frequency in Proteins

Amino acid frequency in proteins indicates how often specific amino acids appear in the protein sequences of an organism. This frequency can be influenced by factors such as evolutionary pressures and functional requirements of proteins. By examining the frequency of amino acids alongside their corresponding codon counts, one can assess whether the genetic code is tailored to support the organism's protein synthesis effectively.
