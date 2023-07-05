Skip to main content
Genetics11. TranslationThe Genetic Code
Problem 30g
The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons (see Figure 13.7). An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

Amino Acid       Percentage
  Met                        2
  Cys                        2
  Gln                         5
  Pro                         5
  Arg                         5
  Ile                           6
  Glu                         7
  Ala                         8
  Leu                        10

Analyze your data to determine what, if any, correlations can be drawn between the relative frequency of amino acids making up proteins and the number of codons for each. Write a paragraph that states your specific and general conclusions.

