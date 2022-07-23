Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 28

Among Betazoids in the world of Star Trek®, the ability to read minds is under the control of a gene called mindreader (abbreviated mr). Most Betazoids can read minds, but rare recessive mutations in the mr gene result in two alternative phenotypes: delayed-receivers and insensitives. Delayed-receivers have some mind-reading ability but perform the task much more slowly than normal Betazoids. Insensitives cannot read minds at all. Betazoid genes do not have introns, so the gene only contains coding DNA. It is 3332 nucleotides in length, and Betazoids use a four-letter genetic code.
The following table shows some data from five unrelated mr mutations.
Table listing five mr gene mutations with descriptions and associated phenotypes of delayed-receiver or insensitive mind-reading ability.
For each mutation, provide a plausible explanation for why it gives rise to its associated phenotype and not to the other phenotype. For example, hypothesize why the mr-1 nonsense mutation in codon 829 gives rise to the milder delayed-receiver phenotype rather than the more severe insensitive phenotype. Then repeat this type of analysis for the other mutations. (More than one explanation is possible, so be creative within plausible bounds!)

Understand the genetic code and the impact of mutations: The mr gene is 3332 nucleotides long, and Betazoids use a four-letter genetic code. Each codon consists of three nucleotides, and mutations can alter the resulting protein's structure and function. The phenotypes (delayed-receiver and insensitive) are determined by the severity of the mutation's impact on the protein's function.
Analyze mr-1 (Nonsense mutation in codon 829): A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein. Since codon 829 is relatively late in the gene, the majority of the protein is still synthesized. This partial protein may retain some functionality, leading to the delayed-receiver phenotype rather than the complete loss of function seen in insensitives.
Analyze mr-2 (Missense mutation in codon 52): A missense mutation changes one amino acid in the protein. Since codon 52 is early in the gene, this mutation likely alters the protein's structure but does not completely disrupt its function. This partial functionality could explain the delayed-receiver phenotype.
Analyze mr-3 (Deletion of nucleotides 83–150): This deletion removes a segment of the gene, potentially causing a frameshift mutation. However, if the deletion does not disrupt critical functional domains of the protein, the resulting protein may still retain partial activity, leading to the delayed-receiver phenotype.
Analyze mr-4 and mr-5 (Missense mutation in codon 192 and deletion of nucleotides 83–93): The missense mutation in codon 192 likely disrupts a critical functional domain of the protein, leading to the insensitive phenotype. Similarly, the deletion of nucleotides 83–93 may cause a frameshift or remove essential amino acids, resulting in a complete loss of function and the insensitive phenotype.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Mutations

Gene mutations are alterations in the DNA sequence of a gene, which can affect the function of the protein produced. These mutations can be classified into several types, including nonsense mutations, which introduce a premature stop codon, and missense mutations, which result in a different amino acid being incorporated into the protein. Understanding how these mutations impact protein function is crucial for explaining the resulting phenotypes.
Phenotype Expression

Phenotype expression refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. In the context of the Betazoids, the phenotypes of delayed-receivers and insensitives arise from specific mutations in the mr gene. The severity of the phenotype often correlates with the type and extent of the mutation, influencing the protein's functionality.
Recessive vs. Dominant Traits

In genetics, traits can be classified as dominant or recessive based on their expression in the presence of alleles. Recessive traits, like the insensitivity phenotype in Betazoids, require two copies of the mutated allele to be expressed, while dominant traits can manifest with just one copy. This distinction is essential for understanding why certain mutations lead to milder or more severe phenotypes based on their genetic inheritance patterns.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Imagine yourself as one of the team of geneticists who launches a study of the genetic effects of high-energy radiation on the surviving Japanese population immediately following the atom bomb attacks at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Demonstrate your insights into both chromosomal and gene mutation by outlining a short-term and long-term study that addresses these radiation effects. Be sure to include strategies for considering the effects on both somatic and germ-line tissues.
725
views
Textbook Question
With the knowledge that radiation causes mutations, many assume that human-made forms of radiation are the major contributors to the mutational load in humans. What evidence suggests otherwise?
620
views
Textbook Question

What evidence indicates that mutations in human DNA mismatch repair genes are related to certain forms of cancer?

493
views
Textbook Question

Skin cancer carries a lifetime risk nearly equal to that of all other cancers combined. Following is a graph [modified from K. H. Kraemer (1997). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (USA) 94:11 14] depicting the age of onset of skin cancers in patients with or without XP, where the cumulative percentage of skin cancer is plotted against age. The non-XP curve is based on 29,757 cancers surveyed by the National Cancer Institute, and the curve representing those with XP is based on 63 skin cancers from the Xeroderma Pigmentosum Registry.

Provide an overview of the information contained in the graph. 

677
views
Textbook Question

Skin cancer carries a lifetime risk nearly equal to that of all other cancers combined. Following is a graph [modified from K. H. Kraemer (1997). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (USA) 94:11 14] depicting the age of onset of skin cancers in patients with or without XP, where the cumulative percentage of skin cancer is plotted against age. The non-XP curve is based on 29,757 cancers surveyed by the National Cancer Institute, and the curve representing those with XP is based on 63 skin cancers from the Xeroderma Pigmentosum Registry.

Explain why individuals with XP show such an early age of onset.

491
views
Textbook Question

It has been noted that most transposons in humans and other organisms are located in noncoding regions of the genome—regions such as introns, pseudogenes, and stretches of particular types of repetitive DNA. There are several ways to interpret this observation. Describe two possible interpretations. Which interpretation do you favor? Why?

663
views