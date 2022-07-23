Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 29b

Skin cancer carries a lifetime risk nearly equal to that of all other cancers combined. Following is a graph [modified from K. H. Kraemer (1997). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (USA) 94:11 14] depicting the age of onset of skin cancers in patients with or without XP, where the cumulative percentage of skin cancer is plotted against age. The non-XP curve is based on 29,757 cancers surveyed by the National Cancer Institute, and the curve representing those with XP is based on 63 skin cancers from the Xeroderma Pigmentosum Registry.
Explain why individuals with XP show such an early age of onset.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) is a genetic disorder characterized by a defect in nucleotide excision repair, a DNA repair mechanism responsible for fixing damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) light.
Recognize that UV light from sunlight causes DNA damage in skin cells, primarily forming thymine dimers and other lesions that distort the DNA helix.
In individuals without XP, the nucleotide excision repair system efficiently repairs this UV-induced DNA damage, preventing mutations that could lead to skin cancer, which results in a later age of onset.
In individuals with XP, the defective repair system means that UV-induced DNA damage accumulates rapidly, leading to mutations in critical genes that control cell growth and division, causing skin cancers to develop at a much earlier age.
Therefore, the early age of onset of skin cancer in XP patients is due to their inability to repair UV-induced DNA damage effectively, leading to faster accumulation of mutations and earlier tumor formation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP)

XP is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a defect in nucleotide excision repair, a DNA repair mechanism. Individuals with XP cannot effectively repair UV-induced DNA damage, leading to a high accumulation of mutations. This defect causes extreme sensitivity to sunlight and a dramatically increased risk of developing skin cancers at a young age.

DNA Damage and Repair Mechanisms

DNA repair systems, such as nucleotide excision repair, correct damage caused by environmental factors like UV radiation. When these repair pathways fail, DNA mutations accumulate, increasing cancer risk. In normal individuals, efficient repair delays cancer onset, whereas defective repair in XP leads to early and frequent skin cancers.
Cumulative Risk and Age of Onset in Cancer

Cumulative risk refers to the total probability of developing cancer over time. In the general population, skin cancer risk increases gradually with age due to accumulated DNA damage. In XP patients, impaired repair accelerates mutation accumulation, causing skin cancers to appear much earlier, as reflected by the steep early rise in the cumulative incidence curve.
