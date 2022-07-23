Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 29a

Skin cancer carries a lifetime risk nearly equal to that of all other cancers combined. Following is a graph [modified from K. H. Kraemer (1997). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (USA) 94:11 14] depicting the age of onset of skin cancers in patients with or without XP, where the cumulative percentage of skin cancer is plotted against age. The non-XP curve is based on 29,757 cancers surveyed by the National Cancer Institute, and the curve representing those with XP is based on 63 skin cancers from the Xeroderma Pigmentosum Registry.
Provide an overview of the information contained in the graph. 
Graph showing earlier and higher cumulative skin cancer onset in XP patients versus later onset in non-XP individuals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the two groups being compared in the graph: patients with Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) and patients without XP (the general population).
Step 2: Understand that the graph plots the cumulative percentage of skin cancer cases against age, showing how the risk accumulates over a lifetime for each group.
Step 3: Note the sample sizes for each group: 63 skin cancers from the XP registry and 29,757 cancers from the National Cancer Institute for the non-XP group, which affects the reliability and scale of the data.
Step 4: Observe the shape and position of the curves to compare the age of onset and rate of increase in skin cancer cases between the two groups, focusing on how early and how rapidly skin cancer develops in XP patients compared to non-XP individuals.
Step 5: Summarize that the graph illustrates a much earlier onset and higher cumulative risk of skin cancer in XP patients, highlighting the genetic susceptibility and the importance of DNA repair mechanisms in preventing skin cancer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP)

Xeroderma Pigmentosum is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a defect in nucleotide excision repair, leading to extreme sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light. Individuals with XP have a much higher risk of developing skin cancers at an early age due to their inability to repair UV-induced DNA damage effectively.

Cumulative Incidence and Age of Onset

Cumulative incidence represents the proportion of individuals who develop a condition over time. In the context of the graph, it shows the percentage of patients developing skin cancer by a certain age, allowing comparison of the timing and frequency of cancer onset between XP and non-XP populations.
DNA Repair Mechanisms and Cancer Risk

DNA repair mechanisms, such as nucleotide excision repair, correct damage caused by environmental factors like UV radiation. Defects in these pathways, as seen in XP patients, lead to accumulation of mutations, increasing the risk and accelerating the onset of skin cancers compared to individuals with normal repair capacity.
