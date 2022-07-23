Skin cancer carries a lifetime risk nearly equal to that of all other cancers combined. Following is a graph [modified from K. H. Kraemer (1997). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (USA) 94:11 14] depicting the age of onset of skin cancers in patients with or without XP, where the cumulative percentage of skin cancer is plotted against age. The non-XP curve is based on 29,757 cancers surveyed by the National Cancer Institute, and the curve representing those with XP is based on 63 skin cancers from the Xeroderma Pigmentosum Registry.
Provide an overview of the information contained in the graph.
Key Concepts
Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP)
Cumulative Incidence and Age of Onset
DNA Repair Mechanisms and Cancer Risk
What evidence indicates that mutations in human DNA mismatch repair genes are related to certain forms of cancer?
Among Betazoids in the world of Star Trek®, the ability to read minds is under the control of a gene called mindreader (abbreviated mr). Most Betazoids can read minds, but rare recessive mutations in the mr gene result in two alternative phenotypes: delayed-receivers and insensitives. Delayed-receivers have some mind-reading ability but perform the task much more slowly than normal Betazoids. Insensitives cannot read minds at all. Betazoid genes do not have introns, so the gene only contains coding DNA. It is 3332 nucleotides in length, and Betazoids use a four-letter genetic code.
The following table shows some data from five unrelated mr mutations.
For each mutation, provide a plausible explanation for why it gives rise to its associated phenotype and not to the other phenotype. For example, hypothesize why the mr-1 nonsense mutation in codon 829 gives rise to the milder delayed-receiver phenotype rather than the more severe insensitive phenotype. Then repeat this type of analysis for the other mutations. (More than one explanation is possible, so be creative within plausible bounds!)
Explain why individuals with XP show such an early age of onset.
It has been noted that most transposons in humans and other organisms are located in noncoding regions of the genome—regions such as introns, pseudogenes, and stretches of particular types of repetitive DNA. There are several ways to interpret this observation. Describe two possible interpretations. Which interpretation do you favor? Why?
Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).
Nonsense mutation in a coding region