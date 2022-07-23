Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and TranspositionProblem 22
Chapter 15, Problem 22

It is estimated that about 0.2 percent of human mutations are due to TE insertions, and a much higher degree of mutational damage is known to occur in some other organisms. In what way might a TE insertion contribute positively to evolution?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a Transposable Element (TE) insertion is: TEs are DNA sequences that can move around within the genome, sometimes inserting themselves into new locations.
Recognize that while TE insertions can disrupt genes and cause mutations, they can also create genetic diversity by introducing new sequences or regulatory elements.
Consider how TE insertions might provide raw material for evolution by creating new gene variants or altering gene expression patterns, potentially leading to beneficial traits.
Explore examples where TE insertions have been co-opted by the host genome to serve useful functions, such as creating new promoters, enhancers, or even new genes.
Conclude that TE insertions can contribute positively to evolution by increasing genetic variation and enabling novel adaptations that may be favored by natural selection.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transposable Elements (TEs)

Transposable elements are DNA sequences that can move or copy themselves to new positions within the genome. They can disrupt gene function or regulation but also create genetic diversity by causing mutations, gene duplications, or rearrangements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Human Transposable Elements

Mutations and Genetic Variation

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can be harmful, neutral, or beneficial. Genetic variation arising from mutations, including TE insertions, provides raw material for natural selection and evolutionary adaptation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Positive Evolutionary Impact of TE Insertions

TE insertions can contribute positively by creating new regulatory elements, altering gene expression, or generating novel genes. These changes can lead to advantageous traits that improve survival or reproduction, thus driving evolutionary innovation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare DNA transposons and retrotransposons. What properties do they share?

1262
views
Textbook Question

Speculate on how improved living conditions and medical care in the developed nations might affect human mutation rates, both neutral and deleterious.

550
views
Textbook Question

In maize, a Ds or Ac transposon can alter the function of genes at or near the site of transposon insertion. It is possible for these elements to transpose away from their original insertion site, causing a reversion of the mutant phenotype. In some cases, however, even more severe phenotypes appear, due to events at or near the mutant allele. What might be happening to the transposon or the nearby gene to create more severe mutations?

429
views
Textbook Question

In a bacterial culture in which all cells are unable to synthesize leucine (leu⁻), a potent mutagen is added, and the cells are allowed to undergo one round of replication. At that point, samples are taken, a series of dilutions are made, and the cells are plated on either minimal medium or minimal medium containing leucine. The first culture condition (minimal medium) allows the growth of only leu⁺ cells, while the second culture condition (minimal medium with leucine added) allows growth of all cells. The results of the experiment are as follows:

What is the rate of mutation at the locus associated with leucine biosynthesis?

705
views
Textbook Question

Presented here are hypothetical findings from studies of heterokaryons formed from seven human xeroderma pigmentosum cell strains:

These data are measurements of the occurrence or nonoccurrence of unscheduled DNA synthesis in the fused heterokaryon. None of the strains alone shows any unscheduled DNA synthesis. Which strains fall into the same complementation groups? How many different groups are revealed based on these data? What can we conclude about the genetic basis of XP from these data?

620
views
Textbook Question
Imagine yourself as one of the team of geneticists who launches a study of the genetic effects of high-energy radiation on the surviving Japanese population immediately following the atom bomb attacks at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Demonstrate your insights into both chromosomal and gene mutation by outlining a short-term and long-term study that addresses these radiation effects. Be sure to include strategies for considering the effects on both somatic and germ-line tissues.
725
views