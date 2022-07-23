Most mutations in a diploid organism are recessive. Why?

Textbook Question
Why would a mutation in a somatic cell of a multicellular organism not necessarily result in a detectable phenotype?
663
views
Why would a mutation in a somatic cell of a multicellular organism not necessarily result in a detectable phenotype?
Most mutations are thought to be deleterious. Why, then, is it reasonable to state that mutations are essential to the evolutionary process?
Why is a random mutation more likely to be deleterious than beneficial?
What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?
Describe a tautomeric shift and how it may lead to a mutation.
Contrast and compare the mutagenic effects of deaminating agents, alkylating agents, and base analogs.