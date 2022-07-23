Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 5

Most mutations are thought to be deleterious. Why, then, is it reasonable to state that mutations are essential to the evolutionary process?

Understand the definition of mutations: Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can introduce new genetic variations in a population.
Recognize that while many mutations are deleterious (harmful), some mutations can be neutral or beneficial, providing new traits that may improve an organism's survival or reproduction.
Recall that evolution depends on genetic variation as the raw material for natural selection to act upon; without mutations, there would be no new genetic diversity.
Consider that beneficial mutations can increase in frequency over generations, leading to adaptation and evolutionary change.
Conclude that despite many mutations being harmful, the overall process of mutation is essential because it generates the genetic diversity necessary for evolution to occur.

Mutations as a Source of Genetic Variation

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that introduce new genetic variants into a population. Although many mutations can be harmful, they are the primary source of genetic diversity, which is essential for populations to adapt and evolve over time.
Genomic Variation

Natural Selection and Evolution

Natural selection acts on genetic variation by favoring beneficial mutations that improve an organism's fitness. Over generations, this process leads to the accumulation of advantageous traits, driving evolutionary change despite the presence of many deleterious mutations.
Evolution

Balance Between Mutation and Selection

While most mutations are deleterious and removed by selection, the rare beneficial mutations provide material for adaptation. This balance ensures that mutations, despite their risks, are essential for the long-term evolutionary potential and survival of species.
Natural Selection
Textbook Question

Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.

Textbook Question

What is a spontaneous mutation, and why are spontaneous mutations rare?

Textbook Question

Why would a mutation in a somatic cell of a multicellular organism not necessarily result in a detectable phenotype?

Textbook Question

Why is a random mutation more likely to be deleterious than beneficial?

Textbook Question

Most mutations in a diploid organism are recessive. Why?

Textbook Question

What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?

