Textbook Question
How do we know that DNA repair mechanisms detect and correct the majority of spontaneous and induced mutations?
646
views
How do we know that DNA repair mechanisms detect and correct the majority of spontaneous and induced mutations?
Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.
What is a spontaneous mutation, and why are spontaneous mutations rare?
Most mutations are thought to be deleterious. Why, then, is it reasonable to state that mutations are essential to the evolutionary process?
Why is a random mutation more likely to be deleterious than beneficial?
Most mutations in a diploid organism are recessive. Why?