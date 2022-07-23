Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and TranspositionProblem 31c
Chapter 15, Problem 31c

Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).
Insertion in Exon 7, causing frameshift

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the mutation. A frameshift mutation caused by an insertion in Exon 7 means that nucleotides are added, shifting the reading frame of the mRNA from that point onward.
Step 2: Recall that the IL2RG gene codes for a protein of 375 amino acids. Since Exon 7 is near the end of the gene, the frameshift will alter the amino acid sequence starting from the mutation site and likely affect the C-terminal portion of the protein.
Step 3: Recognize that a frameshift often introduces premature stop codons downstream, which can truncate the protein, resulting in a shorter and usually nonfunctional protein product.
Step 4: Consider the functional consequences. Since the mutation affects the cytokine receptor component, the altered or truncated protein may fail to properly participate in immune system development, contributing to SCID pathology.
Step 5: Summarize that the insertion causing a frameshift in Exon 7 likely leads to a dysfunctional or truncated IL2RG protein, impairing its normal role in cytokine receptor signaling.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Frameshift Mutation

A frameshift mutation occurs when nucleotides are inserted or deleted from the DNA sequence in numbers not divisible by three, altering the reading frame of the gene. This shift changes every amino acid downstream of the mutation, often resulting in a nonfunctional protein or premature stop codon. In the IL2RG gene, a frameshift in exon 7 would disrupt the normal protein sequence, likely impairing its function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Gene Structure and Exons

Genes are composed of exons and introns; exons are coding regions that translate into protein sequences. The IL2RG gene has eight exons, each contributing specific amino acid sequences to the final protein. Mutations in exons, such as exon 7, directly affect the protein's amino acid sequence and structure, influencing its biological activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure

Protein Function in Immune System Development

The IL2RG gene encodes a common gamma chain protein essential for cytokine receptor function, which is critical for immune cell development and signaling. Mutations that alter this protein can disrupt cytokine receptor assembly or signaling, leading to severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) by impairing immune system maturation and response.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

It has been noted that most transposons in humans and other organisms are located in noncoding regions of the genome—regions such as introns, pseudogenes, and stretches of particular types of repetitive DNA. There are several ways to interpret this observation. Describe two possible interpretations. Which interpretation do you favor? Why?

663
views
Textbook Question

Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).

Nonsense mutation in a coding region

641
views
Textbook Question

Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).

Insertion in Exon 1, causing frameshift

533
views
Textbook Question

Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).

Missense mutation

526
views
Textbook Question

Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).

Deletion in Exon 2, causing frameshift

547
views
Textbook Question

Mutations in the IL2RG gene cause approximately 30 percent of severe combined immunodeficiency disorder (SCID) cases in humans. These mutations result in alterations to a protein component of cytokine receptors that are essential for proper development of the immune system. The IL2RG gene is composed of eight exons and contains upstream and downstream sequences that are necessary for proper transcription and translation. Below are some of the mutations observed. For each, explain its likely influence on the IL2RG gene product (assume its length to be 375 amino acids).

Deletion in Exon 2, in frame

517
views