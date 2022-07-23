Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 6

For the genotypes and conditions (lactose present or absent) shown in the following table, predict whether functional enzymes, nonfunctional enzymes, or no enzymes are made.
<IMAGE>

Identify the genes involved in the genotypes provided, typically the lac operon genes such as lacZ, lacY, and lacI, and understand their roles in enzyme production.
Determine the effect of each genotype on the production of enzymes. For example, a functional lacZ gene produces β-galactosidase, while a mutation might produce a nonfunctional enzyme or no enzyme at all.
Consider the presence or absence of lactose, which acts as an inducer by binding to the lac repressor (encoded by lacI) and allowing transcription of the operon. When lactose is absent, the repressor binds to the operator and blocks enzyme production.
For each genotype and condition (lactose present or absent), analyze whether the operon is induced or repressed, and whether the gene products are functional or nonfunctional based on the mutations.
Summarize the results by predicting for each case if functional enzymes, nonfunctional enzymes, or no enzymes are produced, based on the interaction between genotype and lactose presence.

Gene Expression Regulation

Gene expression regulation involves controlling when and how genes are turned on or off in response to environmental signals, such as the presence or absence of lactose. This determines whether enzymes are produced and if they are functional, based on the activation or repression of specific genes.
Penetrance and Expressivity

Genotype and Phenotype Relationship

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, which influences the phenotype, or observable traits like enzyme functionality. Different genotypes can lead to production of functional enzymes, nonfunctional enzymes, or no enzymes, depending on mutations or gene variants.
Gamete Genotypes

Lactose Operon Model

The lactose operon is a classic example of gene regulation in bacteria, where the presence of lactose induces the production of enzymes needed to metabolize it. Understanding how the operon responds to lactose presence or absence helps predict enzyme production based on genotype.
Lac Operon Overview
Contrast positive versus negative control of gene expression.

Contrast the role of the repressor in an inducible system and in a repressible system.

For the lac genotypes shown in the following table, predict whether the structural genes (Z) are constitutive, permanently repressed, or inducible in the presence of lactose. Genotype Constitutive Repressed Inducible I⁺O⁺Z⁺ x I⁻O⁺Z⁺ I⁻OᶜZ⁺ I⁻OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺ I⁺OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺ IˢO⁺Z⁺ IˢO⁺Z⁺/F'I⁺

The locations of numerous lacI⁻ and lacIˢ mutations have been determined within the DNA sequence of the lacI gene. Among these, lacI⁻ mutations were found to occur in the 5′-upstream region of the gene, while lacIˢ mutations were found to occur farther downstream in the gene. Are the locations of the two types of mutations within the gene consistent with what is known about the function of the repressor that is the product of the lacI gene?

Describe the experimental rationale that allowed the lac repressor to be isolated.

What properties demonstrate that the lac repressor is a protein? Describe the evidence that it indeed serves as a repressor within the operon system.

