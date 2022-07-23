Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 21

Because the degree of DNA methylation appears to be a relatively reliable genetic marker for some forms of cancer, researchers have explored the possibility of altering DNA methylation as a form of cancer therapy. Initial studies indicate that while hypomethylation suppresses the formation of some tumors, other tumors thrive. Why would one expect different cancers to respond differently to either hypomethylation or hypermethylation therapies?

Understand that DNA methylation typically involves the addition of a methyl group to cytosine bases in DNA, often leading to gene silencing, especially in promoter regions of genes.
Recognize that in cancer, abnormal methylation patterns can either silence tumor suppressor genes (via hypermethylation) or activate oncogenes (via hypomethylation), affecting tumor growth differently depending on the cancer type.
Consider that hypomethylation therapy reduces methylation levels, which might reactivate silenced tumor suppressor genes in some cancers, thereby suppressing tumor formation.
Acknowledge that in other cancers, hypomethylation might activate oncogenes or genomic instability, promoting tumor growth instead of suppressing it.
Conclude that the differential response to methylation therapies arises because the role of methylation in gene regulation varies among cancer types, depending on which genes are affected and how methylation changes influence their expression.

DNA Methylation and Gene Expression

DNA methylation involves adding methyl groups to DNA, often at cytosine bases, which typically represses gene expression. This epigenetic modification can silence tumor suppressor genes or oncogenes, influencing cancer development. Changes in methylation patterns can either inhibit or promote tumor growth depending on which genes are affected.
Penetrance and Expressivity

Tumor Heterogeneity and Epigenetic Profiles

Different cancers exhibit diverse genetic and epigenetic landscapes, including varying patterns of DNA methylation. This heterogeneity means that the same methylation change can have opposite effects in different tumors, as some cancers rely on hypermethylation to silence suppressor genes, while others may depend on hypomethylation to activate oncogenes.
Chromatin

Therapeutic Implications of Epigenetic Modulation

Altering DNA methylation as a therapy aims to restore normal gene expression patterns, but its effects vary by cancer type. Hypomethylating agents may reactivate silenced tumor suppressor genes in some cancers, while in others, they might inadvertently activate oncogenes or promote genomic instability, leading to different therapeutic outcomes.
Chromatin
Many transcriptional activators are proteins with a DNA-binding domain (DBD) and an activation domain (AD). Explain how each domain contributes to transcriptional initiation. Would you expect repressors to also have each of these domains?

How do the ENCODE data vastly help determine which enhancers regulate which genes?

DNA supercoiling, which occurs when coiling tension is generated ahead of the replication fork, is relieved by DNA gyrase. Supercoiling may also be involved in transcription regulation. Researchers discovered that enhancers operating over a long distance (2500 bp) are dependent on DNA supercoiling, while enhancers operating over shorter distances (110 bp) are not so dependent [Liu et al. (2001). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 98:14,883–14,888]. Using a diagram, suggest a way in which supercoiling may positively influence enhancer activity over long distances.

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.

A deletion within the GAL4 gene that removes the region encoding amino acids 1 to 100.

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.

A deletion of the entire GAL3 gene.

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.

A mutation within the GAL80 gene that blocks the ability of Gal80 protein to interact with Gal3p.

