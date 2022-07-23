Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 18

Many transcriptional activators are proteins with a DNA-binding domain (DBD) and an activation domain (AD). Explain how each domain contributes to transcriptional initiation. Would you expect repressors to also have each of these domains?

Understand that transcriptional activators are proteins that enhance gene expression by facilitating the initiation of transcription. They typically have two key domains: the DNA-binding domain (DBD) and the activation domain (AD).
The DNA-binding domain (DBD) allows the activator protein to specifically recognize and bind to particular DNA sequences, often called enhancers or promoter-proximal elements. This targeting ensures that the activator influences the correct gene.
The activation domain (AD) interacts with other components of the transcription machinery, such as general transcription factors or coactivators. This interaction helps recruit or stabilize RNA polymerase II at the promoter, promoting the formation of the transcription initiation complex.
Consider whether repressors, which inhibit transcription, would also have these domains. Repressors often have a DNA-binding domain to target specific DNA sequences, but instead of an activation domain, they usually have a repression domain that interferes with transcription initiation or chromatin structure.
Summarize that while both activators and repressors have DNA-binding domains for specificity, their second domains differ in function: activators have activation domains to promote transcription, whereas repressors have repression domains to inhibit transcription.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA-Binding Domain (DBD)

The DNA-binding domain is a protein region that specifically recognizes and attaches to particular DNA sequences near target genes. This binding positions the activator at the correct site to influence transcription, ensuring gene expression is regulated precisely.
DNA Structure

Activation Domain (AD)

The activation domain interacts with other proteins, such as transcription factors and the RNA polymerase complex, to enhance the assembly of the transcription machinery. It facilitates the initiation of transcription by recruiting or stabilizing these components at the promoter.
Eukaryotic Transcription

Structure and Function of Repressors

Repressors often have DNA-binding domains to target specific genes but may lack activation domains. Instead, they possess repression domains that inhibit transcription by blocking activator binding, recruiting co-repressors, or modifying chromatin to reduce gene expression.
Functional Genomics
