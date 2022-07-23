Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 22a

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion within the GAL4 gene that removes the region encoding amino acids 1 to 100.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the GAL4 gene in yeast: GAL4 encodes a transcriptional activator protein that binds to upstream activating sequences (UAS) of the GAL1 gene to initiate transcription in the presence of galactose.
Identify the functional domains of the GAL4 protein: The N-terminal region (amino acids 1 to 100) contains the DNA-binding domain responsible for recognizing and binding to the UAS of GAL1.
Analyze the effect of deleting amino acids 1 to 100 in GAL4: This deletion removes the DNA-binding domain, preventing GAL4 from binding to the GAL1 promoter region.
Predict the consequence on GAL1 transcription: Without GAL4 binding, the transcriptional activation of GAL1 in response to galactose will be impaired or abolished, leading to little or no GAL1 mRNA production.
Summarize the overall impact: The deletion in GAL4 disrupts its ability to activate GAL1 transcription despite the presence of galactose, demonstrating the critical role of the DNA-binding domain in gene regulation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function of the GAL4 Protein

GAL4 is a transcriptional activator in yeast that binds to upstream activating sequences (UAS) of GAL genes, including GAL1, to initiate transcription in the presence of galactose. Its activity depends on specific domains responsible for DNA binding and activation of transcription.
Impact of Protein Domain Deletions on Function

Deleting amino acids 1 to 100 in GAL4 likely removes the DNA-binding domain, preventing GAL4 from attaching to the GAL1 promoter. Without DNA binding, GAL4 cannot recruit the transcriptional machinery, leading to reduced or abolished transcription of GAL1.
Regulation of GAL1 Gene Expression by Galactose

GAL1 expression is induced by galactose through the activation of GAL4. In the presence of galactose, GAL4 activates transcription by binding to UAS regions. Mutations disrupting GAL4 function impair this regulation, affecting GAL1 gene expression despite galactose presence.
