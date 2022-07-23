Because the degree of DNA methylation appears to be a relatively reliable genetic marker for some forms of cancer, researchers have explored the possibility of altering DNA methylation as a form of cancer therapy. Initial studies indicate that while hypomethylation suppresses the formation of some tumors, other tumors thrive. Why would one expect different cancers to respond differently to either hypomethylation or hypermethylation therapies?
Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A mutation within the GAL80 gene that blocks the ability of Gal80 protein to interact with Gal3p.
Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion within the GAL4 gene that removes the region encoding amino acids 1 to 100.
Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion of the entire GAL3 gene.
Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion of one of the four UASG elements upstream from the GAL1 gene.
Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A point mutation in the GAL1 core promoter that alters the sequence of the TATA box.
The interphase nucleus is a highly structured organelle with chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories. In cultured human cells, researchers have identified approximately 8000 transcription factories per cell, each containing an average of eight tightly associated RNAP II molecules actively transcribing RNA. If each RNAP II molecule is transcribing a different gene, how might such a transcription factory appear? Provide a simple diagram that shows eight different genes being transcribed in a transcription factory and include the promoters, structural genes, and nascent transcripts in your presentation.