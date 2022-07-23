Skip to main content
Chapter 17, Problem 22c

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A mutation within the GAL80 gene that blocks the ability of Gal80 protein to interact with Gal3p.

Understand the normal regulatory mechanism of the GAL1 gene in yeast: In the presence of galactose, Gal3p binds galactose and interacts with Gal80 protein, which normally inhibits the transcriptional activator Gal4p. This interaction releases Gal4p to activate transcription of GAL1.
Identify the role of the GAL80 gene product: Gal80 protein acts as a repressor by binding to Gal4p and preventing it from activating transcription when galactose is absent.
Analyze the effect of the mutation in GAL80 that blocks its interaction with Gal3p: Since Gal80 cannot bind Gal3p, the normal galactose-induced relief of repression cannot occur.
Predict the consequence on GAL1 transcription in the presence of galactose: Because Gal80 remains bound to Gal4p (not released by Gal3p), Gal4p remains inhibited, leading to reduced or no transcription of GAL1 despite the presence of galactose.
Summarize the overall effect: The mutation causes a failure in the induction of GAL1 transcription by galactose, effectively keeping the gene turned off even when galactose is available.

GAL1 Gene Regulation in Yeast

The GAL1 gene in yeast encodes galactokinase, essential for galactose metabolism. Its transcription is tightly regulated by the presence of galactose, involving a network of proteins that either activate or repress gene expression depending on environmental conditions.
Role of Gal80 and Gal3 Proteins

Gal80 is a repressor protein that binds to the activator Gal4, preventing transcription of GAL genes. Gal3 acts as a sensor for galactose and, upon binding galactose, interacts with Gal80 to relieve its repression, allowing transcription to proceed.
Effect of Mutations Disrupting Gal80-Gal3 Interaction

A mutation in GAL80 that blocks its interaction with Gal3 prevents Gal80 from being inactivated in the presence of galactose. This results in continued repression of GAL1 transcription despite galactose availability, as Gal80 remains bound to Gal4, inhibiting gene activation.
