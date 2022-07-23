During an examination of the genomic sequences surrounding the human β-globin gene, you discover a region of DNA that bears sequence resemblance to the glucocorticoid response element (GRE) of the human metallothionein IIA (hMTIIA) gene. Describe experiments that you would design to test

(1) whether this sequence was necessary for accurate β-globin gene expression and

(2) whether this sequence acted in the same way as the hMTIIA gene's GRE.