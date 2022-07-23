Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes Problem 29
Chapter 17, Problem 29

Although a single activator may bind many enhancers in the genome to control several target genes, in many cases, the enhancers have some sequence conservation but are not all identical. Keeping this in mind, consider the following hypothetical example:
- Undifferentiated cells adopt different fates depending on the concentration of activator protein, Act1.
- A high concentration of Act1 leads to cell fate 1, an intermediate level leads to cell fate 2, and low levels to cell fate 3.
- Research shows that Act1 regulates the expression of three different target genes (A, B, and C) with each having an enhancer recognized by Act1 but a slightly different sequence that alters the affinity of Act1 for the enhancer. Act1 has a high affinity for binding the enhancer for gene A, a low affinity for the gene B enhancer, and an intermediate affinity for the gene C enhancer.
From these data, speculate on how Act1 concentrations can specify different cell fates through these three target genes? Furthermore, which target genes specify which fates?

1
Understand the relationship between Act1 concentration and cell fate: High Act1 concentration leads to cell fate 1, intermediate concentration leads to cell fate 2, and low concentration leads to cell fate 3.
Recognize that the affinity of Act1 for the enhancers of genes A, B, and C determines the likelihood of their activation. Gene A has a high affinity, gene C has an intermediate affinity, and gene B has a low affinity for Act1.
Speculate on gene activation based on Act1 concentration: At high Act1 concentrations, Act1 can bind to all three enhancers (A, B, and C), but gene A is most likely to be activated due to its high affinity. At intermediate concentrations, Act1 is less likely to bind to gene B's enhancer but can still bind to gene C's enhancer. At low concentrations, Act1 is most likely to bind only to gene A's enhancer due to its high affinity.
Link gene activation to cell fate: High Act1 concentration activates gene A, leading to cell fate 1. Intermediate Act1 concentration activates gene C, leading to cell fate 2. Low Act1 concentration activates gene B, leading to cell fate 3.
Conclude that the differential affinity of Act1 for the enhancers of genes A, B, and C allows the same activator protein to specify different cell fates depending on its concentration in the cell.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enhancers and Gene Regulation

Enhancers are regulatory DNA sequences that can increase the likelihood of transcription of specific genes. They can be located far from the genes they regulate and are recognized by transcription factors, such as activators. The binding of these factors to enhancers can influence gene expression levels, which is crucial for determining cell fate during development.
Transcription Factor Affinity

Transcription factor affinity refers to the strength of the interaction between a transcription factor, like Act1, and its target DNA sequence, such as an enhancer. Variations in affinity can lead to different levels of gene expression; high affinity typically results in strong activation, while low affinity may lead to weaker or no activation. This differential binding is key to understanding how varying concentrations of Act1 can lead to distinct cell fates.
Concentration-Dependent Gene Expression

Concentration-dependent gene expression describes how the levels of a signaling molecule, such as an activator protein, can dictate the expression of target genes and, consequently, influence cellular outcomes. In the context of the question, different concentrations of Act1 lead to the activation of specific target genes (A, B, and C), each contributing to distinct cell fates based on their expression levels and the affinities of Act1 for their enhancers.
